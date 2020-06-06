24'' Class Full HD TN Monitor with AMD FreeSync (23.8'' Diagonal)

https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-24MK400H-B-led-monitor
Anyone know which panel this uses and how it fares? This is a budget 75Hz TN unit that receives almost universal praise. From what I can tell, current generation TN is vastly improved and probably should be called Ultra-TN or something to differentiate it from the TN we used to know. I haven't heard any complaints from ordinary users about current generation TN technology.
