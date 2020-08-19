235 Million Instagram, TikTok And YouTube User Profiles Exposed In Massive Data Leak

erek
""We collect data and enrich it with additional useful insights solely on behalf of our reputable customers, who use it strictly for the intended purposes. It is extremely sad that this incident has occurred due to a mixture of unfortunate events. However, as soon as we learned of the incident, we fixed it immediately. We have since been closely working with the information security experts on auditing our security infrastructure and increasing the required levels of information security to avoid similar occurrences in the future."
I have also reached out to TikTok and Google GOOGL -0.7%, who, at the time of publication, were both still looking into the matter and unable to provide a statement. I will, of course, update this story if this changes."
https://www.forbes.com/sites/daveyw...d-youtube-user-profiles-exposed/#6347ca0d1111
