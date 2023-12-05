2230 NVMe M.2 SSD with DRAM cache and non-QLC?

Looking for a 2230 NVMe M.2 SSD with DRAM cache and not being QLC. Any suggestions?
Capacity doesn't matter much, 256 GB minimum, more is better.
Any idea what the flash is on this one? I know it doesn't have DRAM.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09RGYTZFC/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A33IRKQJIMLX3X&psc=1
Capacity doesn't matter much, 256 GB minimum, more is better.
Any idea what the flash is on this one? I know it doesn't have DRAM.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09RGYTZFC/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A33IRKQJIMLX3X&psc=1