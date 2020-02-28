22 x Xeon E5-2670 and 17 x 8GB PC3 RAM

32

22 x Xeon e5-2670 sr0kx 2.6GHZ (Sandy Bridge )17 x 8GB 2Rx4 PC3-12800r (mixture of Samsung and Hynix)These were all working pulls from retired hardware. Will test before shipping.Basing prices off sold auctions on ebay, feel free to make an offer. Worst I can do is say no.CPU $50 each or 2 for $80RAM $15 per DIMMPlus shipping from 77449 if local to Houston can meet in person on west sidetechguymh at gmail*Edited again to update quantity