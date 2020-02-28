22 x Xeon E5-2670 and 17 x 8GB PC3 RAM

22 x Xeon e5-2670 sr0kx 2.6GHZ (Sandy Bridge )

32 25 17 x 8GB 2Rx4 PC3-12800r (mixture of Samsung and Hynix)

These were all working pulls from retired hardware. Will test before shipping.

Basing prices off sold auctions on ebay, feel free to make an offer. Worst I can do is say no.

CPU $50 each or 2 for $80
RAM $15 per DIMM

Plus shipping from 77449 if local to Houston can meet in person on west side

techguymh at gmail
heatware

*Edited again to update quantity

cpu.jpg
 
bump, might be open to trades as well. I'm not looking for much though.

Potential trades I might consider
2.5" HDD or SSD 1 or 2 TB (my server wont accept larger than 2TB)
GPU thats an upgrade over my 980ti
If you have a trade in mind make an offer
 
Those ARE good prices. Months ago this would have been super welcome when I settled on an E5-4640 for my Chinese x79T frankenserver. Free bump.
 
I'd be interested in one of the CPUs. I just have to verify that it will work in a Precision T5810. Is there a version number for it?
 
Yep - v1 corresponds to Sandy Bridge, v2 to Ivy Bridge, v3 to Haswell, and v4 to Broadwell. I fear you’re out of luck on the T5810.
 
