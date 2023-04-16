21" Sun GDM 5410 FD Trinitron vs. 3x Samsung - Odyssey 50a 27” IPS 165hz in portrait mode @4320x2560 165hz

I've been a diehard crt fan for many years but a recent move forced me to offload most of my crt collection and go with lighter and more mobile gaming setup. After a month I wanted to share my experience between the two techs.My setup includes an I9 10850k@ stock and an RTX 4090@ stock with 32gb of system ram with Windows 11 Pro with 500gb ssd and 4tb SSD for games.Initially, I thought the triple portrait setup was the best thing I'd ever done to upgrade my gaming experience in all my time of gaming on the pc platform. Nothing I've had comes close to the level of immersion that comes from 4320x2560 resolution. The three monitors together form a complete wall of pixels that completely fills your vertical and horizontal fov. All three together also combine to give you a very nice 16:10 aspect ratio which plays nice with all the latest games and avoids the fishbowl affect seen with the wider aspect ratios. The pixels rendered are actually being used and not wasted on the two side panels . I realize my panels are not the best and perhaps I should have tried a similar setup using OLED and perhaps I will in the future, but that's for another story.That said, my primary genre of games are FPS of the single player variety and open world games ala Metro Exodus and Far Cry with Far Cry 4, 5 and 6 currently installed on my pc. As you'd imagine the game worlds of Exodus and Far Cry are rendered in gorgeous detail and the additional vertical pixels of 16:10 add greatly to the level of immersion for the player. I find myself lost in these worlds for hours at a time as I go about uncovering new areas and pew pewing the bad guys! I can't wait for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on these bad boys. Another great experience on these panels has been Dead Space Remastered. The game looks great and I have no complaints. The 4090 does it's thing and keeps me maxed out and always above 100 fps NO MATTER what games I'm playing in my library. The only game I can't max is CP 2077 with the newly included path tracing which quite honestly doesn't bother me as I really don't care for the game itself. So all in all it's been a great experience and I'm glad I purchased this setup.That said, I still have a brand new, zero hour 21" FD Trinitron sitting on another desk being powered by another 10850k and an RTX 3060ti. I run that monitor at 1600x1200@85hz. I keep all of my "dark games" on it like Doom 2016 Doom Eternal, Metro Exodus, Calisto Protocol and a backup copy of Dead Space Remastered. I often find myself turning around in my chair and replaying games on the crt without even thinking about what I'm doing. What I have found is that both units offer a different experience that depending on my mood are equally enjoyable. The LCD's drag me into the world immediately and that level of immersion makes up for the small amount of disconnect I feel from both the input lag and motion clarity compared to the crt. The opposite occurs with the crt. The loss of immersion due to the smaller screen size is made up for by sense of depth and the immediate mouse response and motion clarity relative to the LCD setup. So after a month what's my verdict? I love both, and both setups are equally enjoyable. In terms of image quality? I'll give the crt the win here but only because the soft look and deep blacks are my weakness.I know that OLED is probably going to win out in the end for me, but I don't see switching to an OLED version of my portrait setup anytime soon, and OLED doesn't look much better to me than my crt to replace it for single screen usage. Thanks for reading and happy gaming!