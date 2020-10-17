20yrs of [H]

20 years on the [H] - Well guys it's been awesome, hopefully the [H] forums stick around for decades more! Signed up back in college and never thought I'd be posting this 20yrs later.I've been to one [H] meetup in Toronto back in 2001 at the Skydome Hard Rock Café where we racked up an enormous bill that consisted mostly of T-Bone steaks and good liquor.From OC'ing the crap out of Celeron's to now water-cooling, glad to be a part of this [H] community 2 decades later