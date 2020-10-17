20yrs of [H]

dave343

dave343

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 17, 2000
Messages
1,774
20 years on the [H] - Well guys it's been awesome, hopefully the [H] forums stick around for decades more! Signed up back in college and never thought I'd be posting this 20yrs later.

I've been to one [H] meetup in Toronto back in 2001 at the Skydome Hard Rock Café where we racked up an enormous bill that consisted mostly of T-Bone steaks and good liquor.

From OC'ing the crap out of Celeron's to now water-cooling, glad to be a part of this [H] community 2 decades later :cool:
 
grifter_66

grifter_66

Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2005
Messages
744
While not quite 20 years this is the only community I've been an active member of for more than a couple years.
 
