2080ti trouble shooting

picked up a broken 2080Ti and was curious if anyone has some insights. Card boots up fine and outputs video in linux, and visual inspection of the board looks fine except for what looks like crud coming out of a IS25WP080D-JNLE chip that I've ordered a replacement for. I've run nVidia MATS tool and it had this output. I doubt multiple chips are bad unless this card was fried or something. Hoping the spi chip that had crud coming out of it is the problem.



=== MEMORY ERRORS BY SUBPARTITION ===

SUBPART READ ERRORS WRITE ERRORS UNKNOWN ERRS

------- ----------- ------------ ------------

FBIOA0 0 0 0

FBIOA1 0 32 0

FBIOB0 0 0 0

FBIOB1 0 32 0

FBIOC0 0 32 0

FBIOC1 0 0 0

FBIOD0 0 32 0

FBIOD1 0 32 0

FBIOE0 0 40 0

FBIOE1 0 40 0

FBIOF0 0 0 0

FBIOF1 0 32 0