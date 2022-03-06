2080ti trouble shooting

L

livewire80

n00b
Joined
Mar 6, 2022
Messages
1
picked up a broken 2080Ti and was curious if anyone has some insights. Card boots up fine and outputs video in linux, and visual inspection of the board looks fine except for what looks like crud coming out of a IS25WP080D-JNLE chip that I've ordered a replacement for. I've run nVidia MATS tool and it had this output. I doubt multiple chips are bad unless this card was fried or something. Hoping the spi chip that had crud coming out of it is the problem.

=== MEMORY ERRORS BY SUBPARTITION ===
SUBPART READ ERRORS WRITE ERRORS UNKNOWN ERRS
------- ----------- ------------ ------------
FBIOA0 0 0 0
FBIOA1 0 32 0
FBIOB0 0 0 0
FBIOB1 0 32 0
FBIOC0 0 32 0
FBIOC1 0 0 0
FBIOD0 0 32 0
FBIOD1 0 32 0
FBIOE0 0 40 0
FBIOE1 0 40 0
FBIOF0 0 0 0
FBIOF1 0 32 0
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
38,133
there are a couple of guys that will prob chime in but to get started they will usually as for some pics.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top