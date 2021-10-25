2080ti cooling options

So I've had a NZXT G12 AIO bracket on my 2080ti for a couple of years now. It's been working great and generally still does with gaming but when mining the temp will quickly climb up to 90c (even with underclocking and a 65% power limit). I am using an old Corsair H100 on it and when I shake the radiator it sounds like there's a lot of splashing so I'm guessing a lot of the coolant has evaporated by now. The problem is that there are very few radiators compatible with the G12 now as it was made for the old Asetek "twist to lock" units that have been discontinued for a while now.

Any one have any suggestions on GPU AIOs or air coolers that are compatible?
 
you can still get plenty of asetek based aios that will work on it or you could refill it or upgrade the rad and refill it or integrate it into a full loop like i did....
 
AIO Liquid Cooler Compatibility:

  • NZXT: Kraken Z73, Z63, X73, X63, X53, X72, X62, X52, X42, X61, X41, X31, X60, X40
  • Corsair: H105, H110, H90, H75 (CW-9060015-WW only), H55, H50 (CW-906006-WW only)
  • Thermaltake: Water 3.0 Riing RGB 360, 280, 240, Red 280, 140 - Water 3.0 Ultimate - Extreme S, Extreme, Pro, Performer - Water 2.0 Extreme, Pro, Performer
  • Antec: KUHLER H2O 920V4, 620V4, 920, 620
  • Zalman: LQ-320, LQ-315, LQ-310
 
