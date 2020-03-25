2080 Ti strange behavior (Windows 10 UI slowdown. Crashes.)

EVGA 2080 Ti Black on a Hybrid Cooler, OEM BIOS

LG C9 G-Sync compatible TV

8700k @ 4.7

Windows 10 Pro



Strange issue. I was traveling for work and when I came back home I updated my rig to the latest version of Windows and the latest NVIDIA drivers. Suddenly the OS slowed to a crawl and became unusable. I booted into Safe Mode and used DDU to get rid of the drivers, and rolled back told ones. But the problem persisted. I finally did a clean reinstall of Windows 10, and I am running the latest NVIDIA drivers. Windows slowed down again for about a minute then it was normal.



Games run perfectly fine, fast and stable for hours. Temperatures are fine.



But now if I open MSI Afterburner any make any change at all, like changing fan speed, the computer will crash.



Has anyone experienced any of these issues? I'd like to overclock my video card again but cannot use Afterburner.