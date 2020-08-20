2080 Ti Fan Issue?

Have a weird issue with my 2080 Ti Zotac Triple Fan: all of a sudden the last fan next to the port bracket started running at 100%. Disassembled and tested all fans: turns out the fans work fine when connected directly to the headers on the card. Now the issue is that fans 2 and 3 using a pwm splitter with only one card connected to the 4 pin PWM control and the other one using a 3 pin connector, when any fan is connected to the 3 pin connector it is always at a 100%.



Each fan works correctly when connected to either header (2 total). Does it make sense that the pwm fan splitter would stop working suddently? I mean it's a wire and appears to be in great shape, no pull or stress. For now, I have just connected two fans since they are more than sufficient to cool the card and I have side intake fans.



Thinking of getting a replacement mini 4 pin splitter (not sure if that will solve it since the splitter seems fine physically) or a Mini GPU to Mobo 4 pin adapter to run the last card eventually or a whole new replacement fan bracket from ebay (cut the LED wire to avoid disassembly of the whole heatsink and it was stuck on Blue anyways like many 2080 Ti leds ): ). Thoughts or experiences ?



Tried the obvious like clean driver installs etc.



Luckily the card itself is running fine under load with the two fans (third is probably overkill esp in my Antec 1100 case with side fans anyways). Thanks for any inputs.



I bought it refurb so no direct warranty from Zotac but can do the CC route if needed.