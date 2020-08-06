2080 Super's Raytracing feature does not seem to work in Modern Warfare. Any suggestions?

Hello all! I have been really enjoying my PC build and I am impressed at how it handles modern titles but, recently, I tried using Ray Tracing for, really, the first time. I never really thought about trying it much when I bought my system since all of the reviews said that it was overblown and too much of a performance hit to be worth the while. Well, I agree. However, I still should be able to use it when I WANT to and it seems that I can not. At least in Modern Warfare. My build is as follows:------------- Ryzen 7 3800x---Corsair H100i Liquid Cooler---EVGA Hybrid Cooled RTX 2080 Super---16Gb (8+8) Gskill Trident RGB Memory 3600---Samsung 970 Evo 500Gb---Seagate Baracuda 3TB---RM850X PSU---ASUS ROG Crosshair Hero VIII -------------I ALWAYS play with a 100 Mghz core overclock and a 400 Mghz VRAM overclock via MSI afterburner so that I can eek out all of that extra performance and, while this is stable in most games that I play, I have always had crashing issues with it in modern warfare (the stupid DEV errors ((6068 and such))) but never like this. I am not sure whether Afterburner hates ray tracing or whether Modern Warfare hates ray tracing or some combination of factors but, when I turn on ray tracing, I can not make it more than a minute in a game without a hard desktop crash (and sometimes an entire system crash). During that minute, my frame rates are seemingly what would be expected, save for some stuttering, but it will always crash. What should I do? Is Modern Warfare just not really compatible with OC software like this? Is ray tracing not compatible? I find it hard to believe that it is just and unstable overclock because it works pretty well WITHOUT the ray tracing enabled and most other games run fine too. Any insight would be helpful as I am still pretty new at thisThank you!!