2080 Super's Raytracing feature does not seem to work in Modern Warfare. Any suggestions?

V

VOID93

n00b
Joined
Apr 29, 2020
Messages
27
Hello all! I have been really enjoying my PC build and I am impressed at how it handles modern titles but, recently, I tried using Ray Tracing for, really, the first time. I never really thought about trying it much when I bought my system since all of the reviews said that it was overblown and too much of a performance hit to be worth the while. Well, I agree. However, I still should be able to use it when I WANT to and it seems that I can not. At least in Modern Warfare. My build is as follows:

------------- Ryzen 7 3800x---Corsair H100i Liquid Cooler---EVGA Hybrid Cooled RTX 2080 Super---16Gb (8+8) Gskill Trident RGB Memory 3600---Samsung 970 Evo 500Gb---Seagate Baracuda 3TB---RM850X PSU---ASUS ROG Crosshair Hero VIII -------------


I ALWAYS play with a 100 Mghz core overclock and a 400 Mghz VRAM overclock via MSI afterburner so that I can eek out all of that extra performance and, while this is stable in most games that I play, I have always had crashing issues with it in modern warfare (the stupid DEV errors ((6068 and such))) but never like this. I am not sure whether Afterburner hates ray tracing or whether Modern Warfare hates ray tracing or some combination of factors but, when I turn on ray tracing, I can not make it more than a minute in a game without a hard desktop crash (and sometimes an entire system crash). During that minute, my frame rates are seemingly what would be expected, save for some stuttering, but it will always crash. What should I do? Is Modern Warfare just not really compatible with OC software like this? Is ray tracing not compatible? I find it hard to believe that it is just and unstable overclock because it works pretty well WITHOUT the ray tracing enabled and most other games run fine too. Any insight would be helpful as I am still pretty new at this :)!

Thank you!!
 
PhaseNoise

PhaseNoise

2[H]4U
Joined
May 11, 2005
Messages
2,870
VOID93 said:
Hello all! I have been really enjoying my PC build and I am impressed at how it handles modern titles but, recently, I tried using Ray Tracing for, really, the first time. I never really thought about trying it much when I bought my system since all of the reviews said that it was overblown and too much of a performance hit to be worth the while. Well, I agree. However, I still should be able to use it when I WANT to and it seems that I can not. At least in Modern Warfare. My build is as follows:

------------- Ryzen 7 3800x---Corsair H100i Liquid Cooler---EVGA Hybrid Cooled RTX 2080 Super---16Gb (8+8) Gskill Trident RGB Memory 3600---Samsung 970 Evo 500Gb---Seagate Baracuda 3TB---RM850X PSU---ASUS ROG Crosshair Hero VIII -------------


I ALWAYS play with a 100 Mghz core overclock and a 400 Mghz VRAM overclock via MSI afterburner so that I can eek out all of that extra performance and, while this is stable in most games that I play, I have always had crashing issues with it in modern warfare (the stupid DEV errors ((6068 and such))) but never like this. I am not sure whether Afterburner hates ray tracing or whether Modern Warfare hates ray tracing or some combination of factors but, when I turn on ray tracing, I can not make it more than a minute in a game without a hard desktop crash (and sometimes an entire system crash). During that minute, my frame rates are seemingly what would be expected, save for some stuttering, but it will always crash. What should I do? Is Modern Warfare just not really compatible with OC software like this? Is ray tracing not compatible? I find it hard to believe that it is just and unstable overclock because it works pretty well WITHOUT the ray tracing enabled and most other games run fine too. Any insight would be helpful as I am still pretty new at this :)!

Thank you!!
Click to expand...
You're pushing the chip harder by using a lot more of it, thus the overclocks which worked when you used a smaller portion of it no longer apply.

It's just like how folks deal with AVX in CPU overclocking. If you use a lot more silicon in the chip, you will possibly have to revisit max clocks. Yes, it can be a tradeoff.
 
M

Mylex

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 30, 2018
Messages
235
VOID93 said:
Hello all! I have been really enjoying my PC build and I am impressed at how it handles modern titles but, recently, I tried using Ray Tracing for, really, the first time. I never really thought about trying it much when I bought my system since all of the reviews said that it was overblown and too much of a performance hit to be worth the while. Well, I agree. However, I still should be able to use it when I WANT to and it seems that I can not. At least in Modern Warfare. My build is as follows:

------------- Ryzen 7 3800x---Corsair H100i Liquid Cooler---EVGA Hybrid Cooled RTX 2080 Super---16Gb (8+8) Gskill Trident RGB Memory 3600---Samsung 970 Evo 500Gb---Seagate Baracuda 3TB---RM850X PSU---ASUS ROG Crosshair Hero VIII -------------


I ALWAYS play with a 100 Mghz core overclock and a 400 Mghz VRAM overclock via MSI afterburner so that I can eek out all of that extra performance and, while this is stable in most games that I play, I have always had crashing issues with it in modern warfare (the stupid DEV errors ((6068 and such))) but never like this. I am not sure whether Afterburner hates ray tracing or whether Modern Warfare hates ray tracing or some combination of factors but, when I turn on ray tracing, I can not make it more than a minute in a game without a hard desktop crash (and sometimes an entire system crash). During that minute, my frame rates are seemingly what would be expected, save for some stuttering, but it will always crash. What should I do? Is Modern Warfare just not really compatible with OC software like this? Is ray tracing not compatible? I find it hard to believe that it is just and unstable overclock because it works pretty well WITHOUT the ray tracing enabled and most other games run fine too. Any insight would be helpful as I am still pretty new at this :)!

Thank you!!
Click to expand...
Have you tried playing it with Raytracing on and stock clocks? May seem silly but some cards don't take well to Ocing, if not try it and then see if there is any improvement. If its stable then that means you need to back your Oc down for that title at least.
 
R

Ready4Dis

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
1,694
Mylex said:
Have you tried playing it with Raytracing on and stock clocks? May seem silly but some cards don't take well to Ocing, if not try it and then see if there is any improvement. If its stable then that means you need to back your Oc down for that title at least.
Click to expand...
This was going to be my questions/suggestion. Dial it back to stock and watch your GPU temps. Remember, you are now bringing addition circuitry into the mix that wasn't being used, so just because the silicon you are overclocking now can handle it, doesn't mean the RT cores can. Go back to stock and work your way from there. If it happens at stock, then I would say there is indeed an issue with software/drivers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
2080 super crash dev error help me modern warfare ray tracing ray-tracing rtx rtx 2080 super warzone
Top