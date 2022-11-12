2080 Super vs 3XXX: Technical Differences?

Hello all,

I need to know what the 3XXX series have over the 2080 Super, I am not talking about the raw GPU speed increase / DDR5 RAM increase, but tech differences. In other words:

I am playing some game on my 2080 Super (God of War, Elden Ring, etc.) am I missing some 'eye-candy' on my 2080 Super that would be possible on 3X or 4X series?



Thanks!