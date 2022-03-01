2080 Super vs. 3070Ti: Do you recommend the upgrade?

Cannibal Corpse
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 22, 2002
- Messages
- 1,205
Hello all,
I have the option to sell the my eVGA 2080 Super for $600 (had it for almost 2 years now, very little used), and spend $290 to get the eVGA RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 ULTRA GAMING.
Some reviews show about 25~27% increase in gaming speeds between the two cards:
https://www.hwcompare.com/44521/geforce-rtx-2080-super-vs-geforce-rtx-3070-ti/
https://gpu.userbenchmark.com/Compare/Nvidia-RTX-3070-Ti-vs-Nvidia-RTX-2080S-Super/4116vs4050
My current system which has the 2080 Super (and will host the 3070Ti if you guys recommend it), is the follwoing:
Intel Corei7-7700K, 4500MHz
Gigabyte GA-Z270-Gaming K7
16GB Corsair Vengeance LED (3200)
Windows 10
The vendor that I obtained the 3070Ti has the 30 days return policy, and as of this writing, I have been testing and comparing ELDEN RING with the 3070Ti and my 2080 Super:
The 3070Ti seem a bit more smooth, and overall I am OK with it (not a whole lot different)
Do you recommend spending the extra $290 to upgrade to this video card? Upgrading my current system is not an option at the moment, so I thought at least I would spend less than $300 to inject a bit more life into this system.
Thank you for your kind recommendation and comments in advance!
