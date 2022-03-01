2080 Super vs. 3070Ti: Do you recommend the upgrade?

Intel Corei7-7700K, 4500MHz

Gigabyte GA-Z270-Gaming K7

16GB Corsair Vengeance LED (3200)

Windows 10

Hello all,I have the option to sell the myfor(had it for almost 2 years now, very little used), and spendto get theSome reviews show about 25~27% increase in gaming speeds between the two cards:My current system which has the 2080 Super (and will host the 3070Ti if you guys recommend it), is the follwoing:The vendor that I obtained the 3070Ti has the 30 days return policy, and as of this writing, I have been testing and comparing ELDEN RING with the 3070Ti and my 2080 Super:The 3070Ti seem a bit more smooth, and overall I am OK with it (not a whole lot different)Do you recommend spending the extra $290 to upgrade to this video card? Upgrading my current system is not an option at the moment, so I thought at least I would spend less than $300 to inject a bit more life into this system.Thank you for your kind recommendation and comments in advance!