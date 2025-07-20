2025 50" Budget Mini-LED 4K TVs as PC Monitor - TCL 50QM5K & Hisense 50QD7QF Information

I've been using a 48" Samsung JU6500 as my main PC Monitor since this OG thread popped up. It's been great, but stared to get some haloing on the center left of the screen, leading to a search for a replacement.
This proved harder than anticipated, as nearly all of the best reviewed 2025 TVs (non-OLED and under $1200) start at 55 inches, which is just too large for my set-up.
After giving up on waiting for Rtings to review something new in this space, I purchased the only two 50" Mini-LED TV's available at Best Buy, the TCL QM5K (50QM5K) & Hisense QD7QF (50QD7QF).
Initial findings for anyone interested.
TCL 50QM5K: Quickly disqualified, as it has a text rendering issue while in 4K/60 PC Mode. Updated my 7800XT to the lastest AMD Adrenaline 25.6.1 package and it shows as being in RGB 4:4:4 8-Bit mode, but there is a slight horizontal pixelation around nearly all text when viewing up close. Like it's not really in 4:4:4 mode and dithering or something. Could not find a solution, and will be returning to the store. It does 120hz at 1440P so it would probably be a decent console TV. If anyone has any questions about this TV, I'd be happy to try and answer while it's still in my possession.
Hisense 50QD7QF: Crisp text in 4K/60 PC mode and passes 4:4:4 chroma tests. It's a Fire TV vs the TCL being Google TV which I'd prefer (but basically a wash since using as dumb tv). Has VRR 48hz-60hz in 4K/60 mode. Can do 120hz at 1440P with VRR down to 48hz as well. Need to get it installed on my desk to do some more testing in the morning. Again, happy to answer any potential questions.
Not sure if this will be valuable to anyone here, but maybe somebody will find this while googling these models and prove useful.
This proved harder than anticipated, as nearly all of the best reviewed 2025 TVs (non-OLED and under $1200) start at 55 inches, which is just too large for my set-up.
After giving up on waiting for Rtings to review something new in this space, I purchased the only two 50" Mini-LED TV's available at Best Buy, the TCL QM5K (50QM5K) & Hisense QD7QF (50QD7QF).
Initial findings for anyone interested.
TCL 50QM5K: Quickly disqualified, as it has a text rendering issue while in 4K/60 PC Mode. Updated my 7800XT to the lastest AMD Adrenaline 25.6.1 package and it shows as being in RGB 4:4:4 8-Bit mode, but there is a slight horizontal pixelation around nearly all text when viewing up close. Like it's not really in 4:4:4 mode and dithering or something. Could not find a solution, and will be returning to the store. It does 120hz at 1440P so it would probably be a decent console TV. If anyone has any questions about this TV, I'd be happy to try and answer while it's still in my possession.
Hisense 50QD7QF: Crisp text in 4K/60 PC mode and passes 4:4:4 chroma tests. It's a Fire TV vs the TCL being Google TV which I'd prefer (but basically a wash since using as dumb tv). Has VRR 48hz-60hz in 4K/60 mode. Can do 120hz at 1440P with VRR down to 48hz as well. Need to get it installed on my desk to do some more testing in the morning. Again, happy to answer any potential questions.
Not sure if this will be valuable to anyone here, but maybe somebody will find this while googling these models and prove useful.