  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

2024 Video Game Awards

Bankie

Bankie

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
2,593
It's going on right now. What's everyone's opinion on the trailers and rankings?
 
Bankie said:
It's going on right now. What's everyone's opinion on the trailers and rankings?
Click to expand...

just one hour in and it's pretty good...lots of big trailers in the first hour- Witcher 4, Elden Ring spinoff, Outer Worlds 2 etc
 
Personally, I think almost everything looks shit. 2025 looks awful.
 
Kind of nice that they are making fun of the controversy last year with the "please wrap it up" teleprompter.
 
vegeta535 said:
Haven't played myself but everyone has been praising it.
Click to expand...

I'm sure it's a good game but the hype it's getting makes it seem like one of the greatest games of all time...was a down year overall for gaming so that also probably contributed to it...I was hoping Shadow of the Erdtree would win GOTY and set a new standard for excellence as far as DLC/expansions
 
both S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and that Indiana Jones game would have been a lock to be nominated for GOTY but released too late in the year and missed the cutoff date for eligibility
 
The person who they gave the "Game Changer" award to is, I shit you not, the IP acquisition manager for Tencent. People were curious to find out who this person was since nobody had heard of him despite the glowing praise of how he started from "nothing" and built up a Youtube presence with nothing but his passion for gaming. He was also the Principle Publishing Producer for Amazon Games. Why is the Dorito Pope shilling this man? Is Tencent funding The Game Awards or lining Keighley's pockets?

I guess they really can't go a year without controversy.

https://x.com/MRIXRT/status/1867618347350995013
https://xcancel.com/MRIXRT/status/1867618347350995013

https://x.com/MadamSavvy/status/1867388314073866254
https://xcancel.com/MadamSavvy/status/1867388314073866254

https://x.com/MadamSavvy/status/1867659271447752959
https://xcancel.com/MadamSavvy/status/1867659271447752959
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top