2023 ULTIMATE Gaming Mouse Tier List (OVER 125 MICE) | boardzy

M

MaximilianKohler

n00b
Joined
Oct 2, 2010
Messages
31

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJG9bikNBPg

First time I'm learning about this guy. I watched his hour-long video and it seems pretty good.

For reference, I used to review mice from the perspective of a high-level CS 1.6 player, but stopped playing games and trying mice for a while. I've been subscribed to Rocket Jump Ninja though. I thought I was pretty unique by ranking the G-Wolves Hati 3360 at the #1 ranked mouse in 2020, and I was delighted to see him rank G-Wolves mice in the top tier as well, along with ranking the annoyingly-overrated G502 mouse in the bottom tier.

Looking at boardzy's info, I guess I never heard of him because he's using his own discord server instead of public forums.

I'm pretty happy with my Hati still, but I want a lighter mouse and optical switches that don't stop working when they get dust in them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top