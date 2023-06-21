2023 Mouse for strategy/mmo/rpg gaming.

Just like for many, the Logitech MX518 was my favorite mouse. Unfortunately, mine no longer works. It was just the right size for me. I can't seem to find the reincarnation in my country either.

I replaced it with the Mionix NAOS 7000, which was okay but unfortunately stopped working.

I've been using the MX Master 2S for a few years now, but for gaming it just doesn't feel right. For one, I can't accurately access the back/forward thumb buttons, the horizontal wheel seems useless and the thumb rest button is flaky. That makes it a heavy two button mouse with a great scroll wheel. It's good for productivity though.

There are a ton of mice on the market, so I'm hoping someone with a similar affinity for the MX518 might have something to recommend.

I don't need RGB or some fancy space age design. As long as it's ergonomic, I don't care how it looks. I use the palm grip style.
I don't care much about ultralight weight. I'm not playing games where speed is key. Something around 100g would be fine.
I don't need 20+ buttons, it's important that the buttons are accessible and useful though. 7 like the MX518 had are okay on the low end, but 10-15 might be ideal.
I think I'd prefer a wired mouse.

Maybe the Logitech G502 X?
 
