2020 Post-pandemic VPN?

With the domestic awareness of foreign interference increasing at the federal level, at some point all the ties from the US Internet to the rest of the world will be severed to prevent the weaponization of the Internet to harm the US. You can already do this with enterprise routers that have options for 'geoblocking', but as the damage costs continue to rise from being 'wide open' the way we currently are, there will be a point when someone in control realizes that 'the only winning move is not to play'.



That all being said, you probably have more of a chance to have your data funneled to a foreign power via a vpn service than without. ISPs have very strict rules by which they have to play by and the law here still (mostly) work so there are penalties for overstepping those bounds. You have no control or rights to your data when it reaches any foreign soil so I wouldn't bother with any of that vpn nonsense.



Now, if you really want to do it right, get an ipsec vpn router at home and setup an account with azure/amazon/etc to have all your traffic routed up to their cloud over an ipsec tunnel and out to the Internet that way. Then you are paying for business level services where they can't monkey around with you.