2020 Post-pandemic VPN?

dvsman
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2009
- Messages
- 3,179
So I haven't had a vpn since PIA got bought out by foreign owners. With that in mind, I've been searching for a replacement that is not owned by a foreign country - whether it's China / India or other.
While reviews suggest the same names as always, though PIA seems to have dropped off some of the top 10 lists Like this one: https://www.comparitech.com/blog/vpn-privacy/best-vpn-for-usa/
Anyone have firsthand experience with Express VPN, NordVPN or Surfshark (the top 3 from that review)?
This isn't for anything tha requires conspiracy-levels of secrecy but I would prefer my stuff not getting piped directly to Beijing or wherever if at all possible.
While reviews suggest the same names as always, though PIA seems to have dropped off some of the top 10 lists Like this one: https://www.comparitech.com/blog/vpn-privacy/best-vpn-for-usa/
Anyone have firsthand experience with Express VPN, NordVPN or Surfshark (the top 3 from that review)?
This isn't for anything tha requires conspiracy-levels of secrecy but I would prefer my stuff not getting piped directly to Beijing or wherever if at all possible.