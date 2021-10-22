2020 Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1

So, my Pixel C tablet bit-the-big-one so I thought I'd go 'modern' and get a Chromebook 2-in-1



This thing is a hot piece of garbage. First of all, I'm asking *very* little of this device. I don't expect it to be my Plex server...I don't expect it to mine for Eth at 80 MH/s...really all I'm looking for is for the YouTube App to work, for it to function as my secondary alarm clock, and to read Kindle books on it. And if the browser worked, that'd be a nice bonus.



Well, the Kindle App seems to work well enough.

YouTube worked initially - now, forget it.

The standard Android Clock/Alarm App (by Google)...yeah. It basically ignores the alarms. Sometimes the alarm will 'go off' but it will be dead silent. At least the screen lights up and gives me the option to dismiss....



Anybody run into these problems before? Any suggestions?

Any good websites on workarounds for Chromebooks? Seems like there's probably pent-up demand if not...