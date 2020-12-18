2020 / 2021 - best CPU's for overclocking on either side?

Hello everyone,



Has been some time since I really really overclocked a rig, my last real one with WC was a Pentium 4 PressHot i got to 4.06Ghz for a suicide run!



So, with the lingering urge to build a new rig, but of course Zen 3 no where to be found, I wanted to ask the experts about what chips (Intel or AMD) are the king of overclocking these days? Whether using high end air, or a WC loop.....



Do you "need" a $300 mobo with a cpu to get a high OC ?



Any info would be appreciated.