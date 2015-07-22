2015 Samsung 4k TV as a Monitor Set Up Guide

Include Cyph's window resize fix, as several of us have been affected by the window resizing/repositioning issue

After reading through it 2-3 times, I have a few minor suggestions (don't take them as criticisms, only suggestions from the viewpoint of someone who has had several different models before settling on the JS9000):- JS8500 is listed twice under the Assumptions/Disclaimers sectionMinor typo.- I realize that this guide was made using the JS9000 but I would mention that that the JU6500/6700 do not come with the One Connect box; all inputs are on the back of the TV (so that people aren't expecting otherwise or think they're missing something). Also, the JU7100/7500 come with the smaller One Connect Mini while the JS8500/9000 come with the full size One Connect box (not sure about the JS7000 as it's kind of the oddball of the entire lineup)- You did a good job explaining the difference between PC mode and Game mode. It might be beneficial to newcomers to include the two popular 4:4:4 test images so that people can verify 4:4:4 or 4:2:2 as they're following your guide, and tell them what to expect the images to look like when they are and aren't in full 4:4:4 mode.- AMP was briefly mentioned in a later post; maybe add it into the main guide as it's commonly used as a third "mode" (PC, Game, AMP) by some of us when we want maximum fluidity and smoothness at the expense of input lag. Some might not see your other post and assume that it's not beneficial (or can't be used) when gaming.Again, nice job!