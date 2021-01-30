2011 SILVERSTONE Strider Gold ST1200-G 1200W: still using it - any concerns?

P

prasvt

Gawd
Joined
Dec 8, 2005
Messages
555
Just wanted to get some input from folks. I have a Ryzen 3800xt system and the one component that has survived the last decade is my power supply:

SILVERSTONE Strider Gold ST1200-G 1200W​


I purchased this new in 2011 and it's been chugging along without any problems since then. Just wondering if there's any concrete reason to pro-actively replace it with something newer or not. I do plan on upgrading my 1080 FTW Hybrid to an RTX 3080 some time this year, but it seems 1200W is still mostly overkill :)

Just wondering if I'm ok sticking with the current PSU for a while more (say til the end of the year).
 
