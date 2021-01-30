2011 SILVERSTONE Strider Gold ST1200-G 1200W: still using it - any concerns?

SILVERSTONE Strider Gold ST1200-G 1200W​

Just wanted to get some input from folks. I have a Ryzen 3800xt system and the one component that has survived the last decade is my power supply:I purchased this new in 2011 and it's been chugging along without any problems since then. Just wondering if there's any concrete reason to pro-actively replace it with something newer or not. I do plan on upgrading my 1080 FTW Hybrid to an RTX 3080 some time this year, but it seems 1200W is still mostly overkillJust wondering if I'm ok sticking with the current PSU for a while more (say til the end of the year).