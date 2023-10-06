2010+ Toyota 4Runner dash kit+ Idatalink Maestro kit, 2010-12 Ford Fusion Dash kit and Maestro kit

Brokennails

Brokennails

Apr 29, 2006
2,218
2010+ Toyota 4Runner dash kit with Idatalink Maestro RR and Toyota HRN-HRR-T01 harness. Put into our 4Runner and used for about two months before trading in for a Rav4. Excellent shape and all boxes.
$200 shipped obo

2010-2012 Ford Fusion/Mercury Milan dash kit with Maestro RR and Ford HRN-HRR-F01 harness. Pulling this week and will get pictures. Possibly selling Kenwood Excelon 6906S that was used in the car.
$200 shipped obo
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0163.jpeg
    IMG_0163.jpeg
    652.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0052.jpeg
    IMG_0052.jpeg
    381.5 KB · Views: 1
