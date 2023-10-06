2010+ Toyota 4Runner dash kit+ Idatalink Maestro kit, 2010-12 Ford Fusion Dash kit and Maestro kit, Audison SR 5.600

Brokennails
2010+ Toyota 4Runner dash kit with Idatalink Maestro RR and Toyota HRN-HRR-T01 harness. Put into our 4Runner and used for about two months before trading in for a Rav4. Excellent shape and all boxes.
$200 shipped obo
2010-2012 Ford Fusion/Mercury Milan dash kit with Maestro RR and Ford HRN-HRR-F01 harness. Pulling this week and will get pictures. Possibly selling Kenwood Excelon 6906S that was used in the car.
$200 shipped obo
Audison SR 5.600 5 channel amp. Excellent condition, used for about two months. Purchased new by me May, 2023 from authorized local dealer and have receipt for warranty. Also have remote bass knob for it.
$400 + shipping
