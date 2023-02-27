$200 shipped: Lenovo 28" 4K monitor, more

heatware under mnewxcvheatware, ebay feedback here. *YOU* must also have verified feedback. (((I have 2FA enabled))) Items are used. Prices are PP F&F
*PRICE DROP* $725 shipped Parting with my RTX 3090 FE. I bought it used several months ago and it has worked flawlessly. The previous owner repadded it and temps have never been a problem. Little bit dusty, but I blow it out every few months. Works great for anything you throw at it. Comes with power adapter and original box.
also have:
$200 shipped: Lenovo L28u-30 28" UHD IPS 4K Monitor
$200 shipped: DJI RSC2 gimbal
$60 shipped: blackmagic design intensity pro 1080p capture card
