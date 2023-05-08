20% cashback through Rakuten at Gamestop

I'm gonna use the discount to get the new zelda!
Exclusions are:
Gen 9 consoles (PS5, XBOX X/S), new consoles & hardware, digital currency or gift cards
But it looks like everything else is included.
If you've never used Rakuten, you simply need to sign up for an account and make sure you go through rakuten to get to gamestop before making the purchase.
Here's a referral link, mods please let me know if this isn't allowed. Bonus if you use my referral link is that you'll get $40 CB on your first purchase over $40 in addition to the 20%
