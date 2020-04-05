2 x Evga 1080 GTX FTW 3 with full water blocks

I have 2 , Evga FTW 3 1080 GTXs for sale. These both have full cover water blocks with back plates. Both blocks are EK Blocks also have the EK link block as you can see in the picture. Also have the RGB Evga link to go between the 2 cards as the nvidia one will not fit . I would like to sell both cards to one person. I would include the water block link and the Evga SLI link. I would like 620shipped for everything obo.I also have the original boxes for everything, and original coolers for the cards also. Even the boxes for the water blocks. These are still in my rig if you want to see temps or anything. They haven’t been over clocked other then just for bench marks. I water cool for the quietness.