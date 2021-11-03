2 words. Grow Tent

notarat
So I was looking for a way to keep my CR6 Max from getting hit by the drafts from my HVAC. I made a few different partial enclosures outta materials I had lying around with varying results.
Then I found a 60"*60"*72" Grow Tent on Amazon.
Looks to be the perfect solution.
You could actually print the important parts and just attach some sort of covering for it butt I didn't want to waste my time
