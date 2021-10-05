2 TB Samsung 980 Pro or 2TB WD Black S850 Drive?

I've pretty much decided I'm going to take the leap on a Gen 4 drive now as I can see supply chain issues boosting prices and lowering availability sooner than later. I keep coming back to a decision between these two drives. Price is pretty much identical. The newer crop of Gen 4 drives seem to have faster sequential read/write speeds in benchmarks, but these two seem tops for actual performance. It looks like the WD has the edge, but doesn't have 256 bit encryption like the Samsung does (probably not really a factor for me). It also seems that the WD runs a little hotter. I'll use this drive until 4TB drives are affordable and throw this one into the PS5, so heat may be a consideration at that time, but you know how plans for stuff like that in the future go. One other drive that intrigued me in my research is the ADATA XPX Gammix S70 Blade. It launched to little fanfare, then a a firmware update opened it up. It still seems to be a little behind the WD drive, but I wonder if another firmware update will bring it up to par. It's about $30-$40 cheaper than the Samsung and WD drives.



Thoughts?

​