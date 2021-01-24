2 TB Samsung 980 Pro Now Available

On one hand, NVME PCIe4 SSD is fast, on the other hand a 2TB SATA SSD is $250 cheaper, on third hand, you can get 4TB for same price. Tough choices.
 
I agree the 4tb sata drives are tantalizing. I’m going to put newer games on the 980 and my legacy games on a SATA.

I actually run an 840 Evo as my main drive now, that is petty old but was cutting edge at the time. So I want to replace it with something significantly faster since it will likely last several years.

I agree cost per mb is high.
 
I just ordered one off Amazon too. Should be here on Saturday. It'll run side by side with my Microcenter PCIE4 2tb drive I have in there already but just for games and I'll leave the regular win+apps on the old drive.
 
I'm tempted, but I really wish I'd a 980 EVO drive instead. I'm trying to weigh the costs and performance of 980 PRO against the often on sale 970 EVO Plus, not to mention upcoming Phison E18 controller drives. I have no doubt the 980 Pro is a fantastic drive and I've been served well by Samsung SSDs for years now (pretty much better than all contenders i've found), but I am hoping that the 980 Pro is worth it and wondering why they don't have an EVO to compliment it. Still, for those who know its the drive for them, its nice to see on Amazon and at 2TB. Maybe it will go on sale later!

I'll also have to keep an eye on those 870 EVOs too; the 860 was the best SATA drive you could get pretty much, so an upgrade there is welcome especially if priced right.
 
Pro is great but 99.9999% of tasks and people wont notice any difference in performance from the EVO line at all. Sure you could even blind test that .00001% and most times they could not tell. Unless your doing heavy I/O large file work...
 
