2 TB Samsung 980 Pro Now Available

I'm tempted, but I really wish I'd a 980 EVO drive instead. I'm trying to weigh the costs and performance of 980 PRO against the often on sale 970 EVO Plus, not to mention upcoming Phison E18 controller drives. I have no doubt the 980 Pro is a fantastic drive and I've been served well by Samsung SSDs for years now (pretty much better than all contenders i've found), but I am hoping that the 980 Pro is worth it and wondering why they don't have an EVO to compliment it. Still, for those who know its the drive for them, its nice to see on Amazon and at 2TB. Maybe it will go on sale later!



I'll also have to keep an eye on those 870 EVOs too; the 860 was the best SATA drive you could get pretty much, so an upgrade there is welcome especially if priced right.