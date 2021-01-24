2 TB Samsung 980 Pro Available for Preorder (Ships January 29, 2021)

On one hand, NVME PCIe4 SSD is fast, on the other hand a 2TB SATA SSD is $250 cheaper, on third hand, you can get 4TB for same price. Tough choices.
 
