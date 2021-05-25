2 sodimm slots but can only use one stick of ram

I seem to have an unusual HP laptop but I'm not sure if something is broken or if this is just some weird crap that HP does. I just got two matching sticks of ram, 2x8GB 2400MHz 17-17-17-39 1.2V, xmp/docp is not necessary for these sticks. The board has two sodimm slots but it will only boot up with one stick of ram. ****I can put that ram into either slot and it boots**** If I plug in both sticks the laptop always refuses to boot. I only get a slight flashing of the display but no error message, lights, or beeps. Both sticks complete 4 passes of memtest86 without errors. I also disconnected the battery and discharged the caps to clear the BIOS but it still did not allow two sticks to boot. Upon taking out the old ram I noticed the words "one dimm only" silkscreened on the board. I bought this laptop thinking that I could use two sticks because it has two slots. Is this something that HP does with its laptops? Is this normal? It seems so bizarre and I can't imagine what the purpose of this configuration would be. Furthermore I noticed one of the screws holding the battery was slightly stripped. I'm wondering if this an open box item that is damaged? Does anyone have an idea of what's going on here? HP support is of course totally useless nobody has the tech specs for the motherboard available to them.