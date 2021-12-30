2 Fresh New Builds - Realtek Audio (no sound) / Restart Once

Just built 2 fresh builds with the same specs:



- Asus Rog Strix Z690-F (stock bios 0401)

- DDR5 (2x16GB)

- Corsair HX1000





1) Both build has an issue when the computer is turned off and when I goto switch them on it will shut off or restart (not sure which it is) one time and after that it will stay on. It will do this again once I power off the pc and turn it back on. - Anyone ever experience this and know what is causing this? How to fix this issue as it is very annoying?





2) Both builds also have installed the Realtek Audio driver via device manager since Asus didn’t bother to check that their installer is buggy and not working. The problem is after installing the drivers I get no sound at all. But in settings the signal bar seems to be moving. - Anyone know how to fix this? Just amazes me how many minor issues I am having with Asus.