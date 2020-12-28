2-Acre Vertical Farm Run By AI And Robots Out-Produces 720-Acre Flat Farm

"Plenty’s farms grow non-GMO crops and don’t use herbicides or pesticides. They recycle all water used, even capturing the evaporated water in the air. The flagship farm in San Francisco is using 100% renewable energy too.

Furthermore, all the packaging is 100% recyclable, made of recycled plastic, and specially designed to keep the food fresh longer to reduce food waste.

Storey told Forbes:

The future will be quite remarkable. And I think the size of the global fresh fruit and vegetable industry will be multiples of what it is today.
Plenty has already received $400 million in investment capital from SoftBank, former Google chairman Eric Schmidt, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. It’s also struck a deal with Albertsons stores in California to supply 430 stores with fresh produce.

Ideally, the company will branch out, opening vertical farms across the country and beyond. There can never be too many places graced by better food growing with a less environmental cost."

https://www.intelligentliving.co/vertical-farm-out-produces-flat-farm/
 
Microfarm on the International Space Station Grows Radishes in One Month​


https://smosa.com/microfarm-on-the-international-space-station-grows-radishes-in-one-month/

1609134682902.png
 
When A.I learns it can farm humans for power, we're all gonna be doomed.
 
When A.I learns it can farm humans for power, we're all gonna be doomed.
Really??? I’m not so sure, keeping us well fed, comfortable, and happy would be in its best interests and result in the best overall position.
 
