2.5Gb Network only transferring at 1Gb/s

Upgrading my home network to 2.5Gb for media file transfer to HDD's and am encountering unexpected results where single transfers seem to be limited to ~1.1Gb/s or 126MB/s while simultaneous transfers can achieve the full ~2.3Gb/s speed.



Using two PC in this scenario, one a W11Pro/MSI Z690 with I225-V, Cat7 cable to a Sodola 8 port 2.5Gb switch with a 100ft Cat8 run to a Sodola 2.5Gb 5 port switch and then to an old W10Pro/Gigabyte P55 PCIe2.0x1 with a I226-V NIC adapter with Cat8. Storage on this old PC is SATA2.0 with Seagate 18TB drives capable of 275MB/s, I also have a 1TB SSD in this P55 which is what I'm coping to for this test with a single 40GB file. Just coping files between the local HDD->SSD can do about 245MB/s so I don't believe either PCIe2.0 or SATA2 are the limiting factors here, I expected to be over 230MB/s at least. Both systems show 2500/2500 link connection in Windows and switch port and I have tried hard setting that rate on both adapters.



I've ordered a Realtek 8125B to try in case it's just something flaky with the I226-V & 1.1.4.42 drivers however exactly what is limiting single transfers to just over my previous 1Gb/s LAN is the question, any ideas?