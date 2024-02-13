2.5Gb Network only transferring at 1Gb/s [SOLVED]

No change moving the P55 system close enough for 2 10ft cables to a single switch, same 1.22Gbs performance. Sigh of relief I won't have to run another 100ft cable...



The mystery unfolds....



8125B moved to my i7-950 X58 system, which is a hyper-V/pfsense/jellyfin/sonaar/radarr/nas where my old HDD's go to die. Windows actually already has the latest driver for the 8125B, while the vendor is hosting a 2 year old driver...wth BroTrends. Easy VM switch swap of the LAN adapter config and it was up and running. Iperf3 was a welcomed sight...phew!





Connecting to host 192.168.1.6, port 5201

[ 4] local 192.168.1.19 port 12014 connected to 192.168.1.6 port 5201

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth

[ 4] 0.00-1.00 sec 282 MBytes 2.37 Gbits/sec

[ 4] 1.00-2.00 sec 281 MBytes 2.36 Gbits/sec

[ 4] 2.00-3.00 sec 282 MBytes 2.37 Gbits/sec

[ 4] 3.00-4.00 sec 280 MBytes 2.35 Gbits/sec

[ 4] 4.00-5.00 sec 278 MBytes 2.33 Gbits/sec

[ 4] 5.00-6.00 sec 256 MBytes 2.15 Gbits/sec

[ 4] 6.00-7.00 sec 247 MBytes 2.07 Gbits/sec

[ 4] 7.00-8.00 sec 248 MBytes 2.08 Gbits/sec

[ 4] 8.00-9.00 sec 246 MBytes 2.06 Gbits/sec

[ 4] 9.00-10.00 sec 248 MBytes 2.08 Gbits/sec

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth

[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 2.59 GBytes 2.22 Gbits/sec sender

[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 2.59 GBytes 2.22 Gbits/sec receiver



That a boy!!! Good boy! Good boy!



So, the issue appears to be Nic performance on this P55 system, strange considering the system can do 240MB/s with a HDD>SSD file copy. There's no other cards in this system other than an old Nvidia GT710. I did try the other PCIe x16 slot but the card wouldn't even post there only in the x1 slot did it post. The X58 on the other hand has a GTX970 and Syba SATA3 2xSSD caddy, wouldn't work in the x1 slot but did work in a x16 slot. I guess I'll have to live with junk being junk till ArrowLake release and I'm ready to look for a new system and let the z690 take over for the X58. Either way this mystery appears to be solved.



I have to add file copy performance does not appear to be a great improvement. I use to get a substained 113MB/s at 1Gb/s throughout the copy of large files. With 2.5gb it will start at 140MB/s peak up to 230MB/s for about 6 seconds and then drop like a rock to a sustained 70ishMB/s. It's as if the card overheats and or cache no longer benefits. Just have to chalk that up to slow systems that might actually perform better at 1Gb/s.