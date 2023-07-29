2.5 SSD bundle with hotswap bay, NVME bundle with pcie card, 128GB DDR4-3200, Intel Arc 380, Noctua NH-D15

Making more changes in my home lab setup; going all u.2 so my consumer SSD stuff has to go. I would prefer to sell them as bundles.
MISC
2x Corsair Vengeance LPX 64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 CL16 Dual Channel Desktop Memory Kit CMK64GX4M2E3200 - Black $80/each kit
Noctua NH-D15 $65
ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX $90
NVME Asus Hyper M.2 X16 Card V2 (requires motherboard that can bifrucate 4x4x4x4x) - $150
- 4x 1TB Teamgroup MP34 NVME SSD
ICY DOCK 6 Bay 2.5” Hot swap cage (fits in 5.25 bay) - $315
- 4x HP S650 1.92tb 2.5" SSD (just purchased from another board member)
- 2x INLAND Platinum 2TB SSD TLC 3D NAND
Smart Info for SSD's (not sure what happened on the last screen shot, that status and writes are for the 2nd inland drive but it didn't update the rest of the info)
Paypal preferred
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/44615/to