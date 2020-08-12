2.5" SATA SSDs (Various Retailers)

Nside
1TB Crucial MX500 @ Newegg
Use promo code EMCDPGG56 for $5 off = $99 & Free Shipping
----------------------
1TB Crucial BX500 @ Amazon (Prime)
$90 & Free Prime Shipping
(The lower performance of the 2 Crucial drives)
-------------------------
2TB Samsung 860 QVO @ B&H Photo
$25-off coupon applied in cart = $175 & Free Shipping
Yes, this is the QLC drive.
