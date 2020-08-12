2.5" SATA SSDs (Various Retailers)

sirmonkey1985 said: why you do this to me.. must... resist... the 2TB 860. Click to expand...

I paid $180 for a Sandisk Ultra last year, TLC, for $180. QVO is QLC. Many stores had both the Sandisk Ultra and WD Blue 2TB (pretty much the same drives) for $180. Unless you need a drive right now, might be worth waiting as I'm sure you'll see the same prices on those models again.