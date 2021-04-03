2,5" hdd enclosure : usb 3 with asmedia chipset ( raspberry pi compatible)

I'm searching for a usb 3 enclosure for a 2,5" hdd with asmedia chipset.



The current one i'm using, utilizes a jmicron chipset which seems to cause trouble with OMV and my raspberry pi. ( resulting in very low write speeds)



We are currently in lockdown no.3 so EU online availability would be great.



Should be an enclosure, not just a sata to usb cable.



Unfortunately amazon is not listing the implemented chipset for most of the offered enclosures. ( as do the manufacturer homepages)