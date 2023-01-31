2.5" hard drives have stagnated. Are they going extinct soon?

Although I switched all my PCs to flash storage years ago, I still use hard drives for external backup purposes. 2.5" drives are a nice portable size for this. The 5TB drives I purchased 5 years ago are over half full though, so I thought I'd go and get some bigger ones. I had a look around, and the largest ones you can get now are... still 5TB.



Does that mean no one cares enough to keep improving the tech? I don't want to use flash drives for this because the retention isn't good enough. 3.5" hard drives continue to increase in capacity (up to 20TB now), so I could use those, but they are less portable.