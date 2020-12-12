2.5 Gigabit Nic PCie V 2.1 backwards compatible with Pcie V 2.0 ?

I Want to upgrade my network To 2.5 Gigabit
Im buying this switch https://www.qnap.com/en/product/qsw-1105-5t
I found this 2.5 Gigabit Nic https://www.delock.com/produkte/1451_PCIe/89019/merkmale.html
But i'm not sure the motherboard in my "server pc" is backwards compatible
the Nic is a PCI Express x1, V2.1 , but the motherboard only supports PCI Express x1, V2.0
im not sure that this nic is backwards compatible ???
Link to the old motherboard : https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Motherboard/GA-F2A85X-D3H-rev-10/sp#sp
