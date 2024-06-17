$2.4 million Texas home listing boasts built-in 5,786 sq ft data center with full liquid cooling immersion system, no bedrooms

"With a brick exterior, cute paving, and mini-McMansion arch stylings, the building certainly looks to be a residential home for the archetypal Texas family. Prospective home-buyers will thus be disappointed by the 0 bedroom, 1 bathroom setup, which becomes a warehouse-feeling office from the first step inside where you are met with a glass-shielded reception desk in a white-brick corridor. The "Crypto Collective" branding betrays the former life of the unit, which served admirably as a crypto mining base.


The purchase of the "upgraded turnkey Tier 2 Data Center" will include all of its cooling and power infrastructure. Three Engineered Fluids "SLICTanks", single-phase liquid immersion cooling tanks for use with dielectric coolant, will come with pumps and a 500kW dry cooler. The tanks are currently filled with at least 80 mining computers visible from the photos, though the SLICTanks can be configured to fit more machines. Also visible in proximity to the cooling array is a deep row of classic server racks and a staggering amount of networking."

I saw a video about that property recently, it used to be a network or phone switching station, then a medical data warehouse.
All the windows are fake as well.
 
I could swear I saw a discussion thread about this on ServeTheHome years ago with suggestions that STH acquire it as their new HQ.
 
It is probably not the first time that "house" was on the market according to the story, the tweet start : You may remember this Dallas, TX home as the “Strangest Home In Dallas” but now it’s been upgraded to a “Full Liquid Cooling Immersion System

House is probably sold empty of actual compute at that price, one would do what they want with that electricity-cooling infrastructure and probably a bit agnostic of what the compute will be used for.

Maybe in 2024, unlike the last time it will not be used for crypto
 
There are thousand and thousand of miners still mining BTC. BTC right now is over $65,000.00 Dollars a coin. I have seen mining farms still running. From 2500 miners to over a million mining rigs.
 
Well yes, it is a possible usage for it. Would it be impossible for say an AI startup ? Just seem it would be less automatic to end up used for crypto than say 2021.
 
Yes but AI is now. Crypto is still going. And more farms are still being built for crypto. I wouldn't be surprise that they don't use AI to mine!
 
That's really all they are when you boil it down. A server room with a bunch of computers - they're just doing something different than data centers - instead of hosting websites and all of that jazz - it's mining crypto.
 
It's not a home. It appears to be from the outside but the windows are fake.
 
