1X Usff Lenovo, 1x pixel slate m3/8gb/64, 10+16core xeons ddr4 server mem 512gbs

Matched pair of Xeon e5-2590 v4 $750 each shipped $1400 for the pair
3x e5-2640v4 $370 each shipped $700 for a pair
512gb of SK hynix korea 32gb 2rx4 pc4-2400t-Rb1-11 Sticks $80 each discount on multiple sticks 16 available
Also have a pretty much brand new Google pixel slate tablet
12.3inch screen
8gbs ram
64 gb hdd
purchased it to use with my DJI phantom pro but software was not compatible so back in the box it went and has been there for the past 2 month and to late to return it now. Asking $350 obo .
Power cord and usb c to headphone adapter never even unwrapped.
have 3 matching Lenovo mq710
7th gen i5-7500T
8gb ddr4 8gb x1
256gb m.s ssd
built in wifi. MISSING ANTENNA
room for 1x 2.5inch drive caddy and cable included
$310 each shipped or $765 all 3 shipped will ship with power cords Price Drop $280 shippoed each or $740 shipped for all 3
