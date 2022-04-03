1tb Juanwe external SSD $49.93 amazon

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07TWVY1BJ/ref=ox_sc_saved_title_4?smid=A26KTAFAO5S2LI&th=1 use apply 20% off, use coupon code 359KW4VZ

also works for the 500gb which comes out to $28 and change

May work with the other models. Dunno how long it runs. Let’s you buy 1 with the code. Despite being an off brand the capacity is legit, I only ran across this as I bought the 500gb last year and it was in my lists. I can’t really vouch for long term reliability as I’ve only got 1 though I’ve used it quite a bit.
 
Seems like a good deal for the capacity but some of the reviews has these dying within a month or two.
 
Seems like a good deal for the capacity but some of the reviews has these dying within a month or two.
Can’t really comment there, had the 500gb since last year around this time. I’d give it a good workout early But there’s no real reason it should fail any sooner.
 
