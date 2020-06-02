1TB HP EX950 M.2 NVME $125 @ Newegg

Shipped and sold by Newegg. SMI2262EN controller - a good performer. Reasonable price for a quality SSD. Would like to point out before someone posts 'not hot, I can get xxxx ssd cheaper' that this is not shitty QLC or DRAMless which of course ARE cheaper, at the expense of durability and performance.No, it isnt a $100 E12 but these days this seems like a decent deal.