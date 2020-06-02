1TB HP EX950 M.2 NVME $125 @ Newegg

maro

maro

Gawd
Joined
Aug 27, 2006
Messages
551
Shipped and sold by Newegg. SMI2262EN controller - a good performer. Reasonable price for a quality SSD. Would like to point out before someone posts 'not hot, I can get xxxx ssd cheaper' that this is not shitty QLC or DRAMless which of course ARE cheaper, at the expense of durability and performance.

https://www.newegg.com/hp-ex950-1tb...e=ex950-_-20-326-041-_-Product&quicklink=true

No, it isnt a $100 E12 but these days this seems like a decent deal.
 
DTN107

DTN107

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 30, 2008
Messages
4,795
I have the EX920 which is pretty solid.

Just to note, The EX920 and EX950 are double-sided nvme drives.
 
