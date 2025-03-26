1st new build in 11 years, based on 9950x3d. Advice/suggestions/comments!

A

aliaskary77

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 18, 2006
Messages
483
Been reading a lot on here and followed some builds. Here is what I have so far: https://ca.pcpartpicker.com/list/k3tdgn

In some cases, I may have selected multiple items for the same thing (e.g. AIO coolers, RAM, cases, PSUs), Still deciding options and looking for feedback. Also have some questions. Open to criticism and alternate suggestions.

MB: I always went ASUS, but have added the ASRock X870E Taichi Lite. I will likely use only 2 of the M2 slots for now, with a 14TB hdd. May use more SSDs later as price drops.

Cooler: Thinking of going with an AIO 360 radiator cooler this time instead of an air cooler. I want something quieter. I have added the Arctic Freezer 360 III for now, but also considering the Kraken 360. Don't know much about NZXT but they seem to be popular. Lian Li looks like good reviews, and be quiet has option to refill the AIO.

RAM: I was going to go 128GB, but read that using 2 slots on AM5 is better than 4 slots, and staying with 6000 speed with tighter timings and not try to go too high like 6400 or 6800, etc. As a result, max for 2 slots right now seems to be 2x48 (96GB). Definitely open to other brand/model suggestions...price varies A LOT!

GPU: Until I can get a 5080 Suprim Liquid or a 9700XT, might have to continue using my 1080Ti.

PSU: I have been a Seasonic fan. Considering the Focus GX ATX 3.1 1000W. Been hearing a lot about the Corsair RM1000x as well, though i have had an older Corsair ruin hard drives (5 within a week).

Case: Been a fractal design fan for a while, but cant see anything I like with them right now. Maybe the Define 7. Need space for the 360 rad for the cpu, and for the 5080 Suprim LC if i can get it. I have the Lian Li O11 added as a place holder. NZXT? Thermaltake. Corsair? Want something not too large. Bling...kids might like RGB up the wazoo...i like quiet and hidden...maybe somewhere in the middle.

Monitor: Will look at upgrades later. Still not decided between 1440p/4k or LCD/OLED. Running a 24" Dell 2408 still.

OS: Win 11 Pro

In terms of uses...yes kids play newer games on it. I do too including VR (flight sim, driving). But I also run multiple VMs and a database when needed, and do video/graphics editing etc.

I hope to use this 10 years as well with only GPU or SSD upgrades every few years.

Thanks to anyone spending the time to help.
 
Last edited:
Why are you paying full price for a retail copy of Windows if you're building a new PC? And you do not need two CPU coolers, nor can you use them both because two CPU coolers would require two CPU sockets and a much, much bigger case just to even use them both simultaneously at all?
 
I'm not seeing anything fully unreasonable given the expected usage. Some thoughts:
  • PCIe5 NVMe SSDs are still stupid-expensive and run hot. I'd stick with a PCIe4 unit for now unless you really need that additional transfer speed.
  • You're good on RAM. G.Skill is good, the Corsair probably is as well. Just make sure whatever you get has EXPO profiles.
  • Any of the mainstream AIOs should be good. Be careful with the Arctic ones, as the radiator and fans are thicker than most and the design of the coldplate can interfere with some mainboard components. Check their compatibility listings.
  • The third-party thermal paste probably won't be needed, the stuff included with good AIO is usually within a degree or two of that stuff.
  • You could probably go with a ~850 W PSU and save a few bucks. Seasonic is always a safe bet. (No PSU on your Part Picker list, FWIW.)
  • Hard to find modern cases without glass. If you go Fractal I'd say Meshify 2 over Define 7 given the better ventilation (they're the same case excepting the front).
  • Did Asrock get their recent issues sorted out? I've lost track of that.
Only real issue I see is hoping to get ten years out of it. I've always felt it's better to aim for ~3-4 years (maybe stretching to 4-5), pay much less at the outset, then get a new system with newer/faster tech, all for not much more than the cost of a "ten-year" system. The CPU doldrums that had allowed you to get away with the 4790k for over a decade (and me a 3770k for much the same) aren't likely to happen again.
 
BlueLineSwinger said:
I'm not seeing anything fully unreasonable given the expected usage. Some thoughts:
  • PCIe5 NVMe SSDs are still stupid-expensive and run hot. I'd stick with a PCIe4 unit for now unless you really need that additional transfer speed.
  • You're good on RAM. G.Skill is good, the Corsair probably is as well. Just make sure whatever you get has EXPO profiles.
  • Any of the mainstream AIOs should be good. Be careful with the Arctic ones, as the radiator and fans are thicker than most and the design of the coldplate can interfere with some mainboard components. Check their compatibility listings.
  • The third-party thermal paste probably won't be needed, the stuff included with good AIO is usually within a degree or two of that stuff.
  • You could probably go with a ~850 W PSU and save a few bucks. Seasonic is always a safe bet. (No PSU on your Part Picker list, FWIW.)
  • Hard to find modern cases without glass. If you go Fractal I'd say Meshify 2 over Define 7 given the better ventilation (they're the same case excepting the front).
  • Did Asrock get their recent issues sorted out? I've lost track of that.
Only real issue I see is hoping to get ten years out of it. I've always felt it's better to aim for ~3-4 years (maybe stretching to 4-5), pay much less at the outset, then get a new system with newer/faster tech, all for not much more than the cost of a "ten-year" system. The CPU doldrums that had allowed you to get away with the 4790k for over a decade (and me a 3770k for much the same) aren't likely to happen again.
Click to expand...
Thanks.

  • The 9100 SSD does have good reviews, but i guess i could wait for now.
  • I didnt add the PSU as the Canadian PC Partpicker was not listing the 2 PSUs i mentioned. I did think of 850W but if going with a 5080, wont that be close to the max? Figured try to max usage at 80% of thw PSU wattage for efficiency.
  • Cases...yeah i am all over the place for now. Lian Li, Antec, NZXT. The FD North XL seems to be getting some good reviews too. Glass will be fine, might bling out a little. Been watching case reviews most of the day.
  • Asrock...will have to look up what the issues were. Dont think I ran across any negatives. Any other suggestions?
 
aliaskary77 said:
I didnt add the PSU as the Canadian PC Partpicker was not listing the 2 PSUs i mentioned. I did think of 850W but if going with a 5080, wont that be close to the max? Figured try to max usage at 80% of thw PSU wattage for efficiency.
Click to expand...

PC Part Picker really seems to over-estimate power usage. And it seems unlikely you'll be pegging the GPU and all 16 CPU cores simultaneously in real usage.

FWIW, Nvidia recommends a minimum 850 W PSU for the 5080, and AMD a 750 W unit for the 9070XT. But if a 1000 W PSU is a small step in price, yeah, I might go for it. Also, I believe PSU efficiency is much flatter in modern units than older models. FWIW, the Focus GX-850 and GX-1000 look to be very close:
https://www.cybenetics.com/evaluations/psus/2573/
https://www.cybenetics.com/evaluations/psus/2568/


aliaskary77 said:
Cases...yeah i am all over the place for now. Lian Li, Antec, NZXT. The FD North XL seems to be getting some good reviews too. Glass will be fine, might bling out a little. Been watching case reviews most of the day.
Click to expand...

I was in the same place a few months ago. Finally just settled on the Antec Flux (not the larger Flux Pro). It's fine. Breaths well, quiet enough, build quality is about right for the price, it's easy enough to work in, no gaudy RGB (not even power/activity LEDs to my surprise).


aliaskary77 said:
Asrock...will have to look up what the issues were. Dont think I ran across any negatives. Any other suggestions?
Click to expand...

GN has a summary. It's mainly seems to affect systems w/a 9800X3D and may also extend to other mainboard manufacturers.

I ended up with an Asus X870-A mainboard for my 9800X3D, FWIW. It's been perfectly solid, though so far all I've really done to tweak performance is enable EXPO. Unfortunately Asus seems to carry even more of a price premium than it has in the past, but I've always had good luck with them so I took the hit. Only issue I've had is its SSD heatsink (an oversized block of aluminum) conflicts with the Arctic AIO, so I took up Arctic on their offer of a free replacement and secured the SSD with a M2 screw.
 
E4g1e said:
Why are you paying full price for a retail copy of Windows if you're building a new PC? And you do not need two CPU coolers, nor can you use them both because two CPU coolers would require two CPU sockets and a much, much bigger case just to even use them both simultaneously at all?
Click to expand...
Just added OS to show what I will run, will not buy retail. I have plenty of copies available.
Added in extra items of the same type, like CPU coolers to track the different models i am considering and for discussion. Will definitely get just 1 :p
Using it to track parts really, not price it out.
 
990 Pro 2TB boot and 4TB app drives ordered.
9950X3D ordered.

Still up in the air about which MB. Thought Tai Chi Lite would be the easy one, but no updates on issues being resolved. Now leaning toward the MSI Tomahawk 870 or 870E. Once that is decided, will double check RAM compatibility.

The PSU should be ATX 3.1.
GPU still a place holder. Crazy price, but has been in stock at BestBuy Canada.

Updated list: https://ca.pcpartpicker.com/user/abba77/saved/6Mxm3C
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top