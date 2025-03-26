1st new build in 11 years, based on 9950x3d. Advice/suggestions/comments!

aliaskary77
Been reading a lot on here and followed some builds. Here is what I have so far: https://ca.pcpartpicker.com/list/k3tdgn
In some cases, I may have selected multiple items for the same thing (e.g. AIO coolers, RAM, cases, PSUs), Still deciding options and looking for feedback. Also have some questions. Open to criticism and alternate suggestions.
MB: I always went ASUS, but have added the ASRock X870E Taichi Lite. I will likely use only 2 of the M2 slots for now, with a 14TB hdd. May use more SSDs later as price drops.
Cooler: Thinking of going with an AIO 360 radiator cooler this time instead of an air cooler. I want something quieter. I have added the Arctic Freezer 360 III for now, but also considering the Kraken 360. Don't know much about NZXT but they seem to be popular. Lian Li looks like good reviews, and be quiet has option to refill the AIO.
RAM: I was going to go 128GB, but read that using 2 slots on AM5 is better than 4 slots, and staying with 6000 speed with tighter timings and not try to go too high like 6400 or 6800, etc. As a result, max for 2 slots right now seems to be 2x48 (96GB). Definitely open to other brand/model suggestions...price varies A LOT!
GPU: Until I can get a 5080 Suprim Liquid or a 9700XT, might have to continue using my 1080Ti.
PSU: I have been a Seasonic fan. Considering the Focus GX ATX 3.1 1000W. Been hearing a lot about the Corsair RM1000x as well, though i have had an older Corsair ruin hard drives (5 within a week).
Case: Been a fractal design fan for a while, but cant see anything I like with them right now. Maybe the Define 7. Need space for the 360 rad for the cpu, and for the 5080 Suprim LC if i can get it. I have the Lian Li O11 added as a place holder. NZXT? Thermaltake. Corsair? Want something not too large. Bling...kids might like RGB up the wazoo...i like quiet and hidden...maybe somewhere in the middle.
Monitor: Will look at upgrades later. Still not decided between 1440p/4k or LCD/OLED. Running a 24" Dell 2408 still.
OS: Win 11 Pro
In terms of uses...yes kids play newer games on it. I do too including VR (flight sim, driving). But I also run multiple VMs and a database when needed, and do video/graphics editing etc.
I hope to use this 10 years as well with only GPU or SSD upgrades every few years.
Thanks to anyone spending the time to help.
