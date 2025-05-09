1k Hz Mouse Polling Still Causes Stutters in Win11?

undertaker2k8
- Jul 25, 2012
Was bring driven mad by stutters in everything despite forcing my 5080 to PCIE 4.0, which helped in games but didn't solve it completely in regular OS/browser UIs.
Came across this weird thread and sure enough reducing the polling rate to 500 Mhz on mx518, instantly helped:
https://www.reddit.com/r/WindowsHelp/comments/rkaszx/1000hz_mouse_polling_rate_causes_stuttering/
Just fyi...wondering if others are having the same issue.
Could some idiosyncrancies between GSync/5XXX drivers and mouse polling rates, not sure since it wasn't a problem on any 4xxx card I had earlier.
