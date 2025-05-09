  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
1k Hz Mouse Polling Still Causes Stutters in Win11?

undertaker2k8

undertaker2k8

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jul 25, 2012
Messages
2,189
Was bring driven mad by stutters in everything despite forcing my 5080 to PCIE 4.0, which helped in games but didn't solve it completely in regular OS/browser UIs.

Came across this weird thread and sure enough reducing the polling rate to 500 Mhz on mx518, instantly helped:

https://www.reddit.com/r/WindowsHelp/comments/rkaszx/1000hz_mouse_polling_rate_causes_stuttering/

Just fyi...wondering if others are having the same issue.

Could some idiosyncrancies between GSync/5XXX drivers and mouse polling rates, not sure since it wasn't a problem on any 4xxx card I had earlier.
 
