$1k budget - Want to upgrade my MSI GS with a 970m. Need more gpu

So I have a MSI GS6-something with a 5th gen i7 and a 970m. I absolutely love this laptop because its slim and light.

I have no issues buying used but does anyone have a reccomendation for atleast a GPU that will give me more power? Games like COD:warfare are what i mostly play on a 27" 144hz monitor. Id like the laptop to have a 120+ screen if possible.