19900 k volt and heat reduce

I got a 11900k intel cpu with a Hero xiii boardAnd im using a NH12A coolerHere is a picture of my pc using idle power save balanced mode.And i want to change the cpu volt to reduce the heat under load.Im not sure i fully understand the HW info given to meIn the bios i see cpu cashe manual overwrite volt.How much volt should i set ? 1.439 ?Since its set to auto now.For now i have been changing the Vccio and vccsa to 1.12 vBut in the picture its 1.16 v.Its been so long time since i last tweaked bios that i forgot how to find the volt and find where excatly to change it in bios