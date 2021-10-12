$199 WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive Black WDBWLG0120HBK-NESN

Silentbob343
WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive Black WDBWLG0120HBK-NESN
+ $50 off w/ promo code EMC2AAZAA27
Final price is $199.99 plus tax with free shipping. Limit quantity 2. Comes out to $16.67 per TB. Finally a decent price. Great drives for shucking.
https://www.newegg.com/black-wd-e...6822234406
